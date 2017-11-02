Laced gummy bears send six students to hospital in Alabama

By Published:

IRVINGTON, AL (WKRG) — Six high school students were sent to the hospital on Thursday after consuming laced gummy bears.

The Mobile County Public School System confirms to News 5 that six Alma Bryant High School students are being treated at a local hospital after a teacher noticed the students behaving in a strange manner.

Rena Philips, a spokesperson for the school system, says a teacher noticed the students appeared to be “loopy.” Officials say out of precaution they were transported for treatment and evaluation.

It is not clear at this time whether the gummy bears were laced with drugs or another foreign substance.

