Man charged with stealing vehicle from Columbus dealership during test drive

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say the suspect took a vehicle on a test drive with a salesperson before showing a gun and stealing the car.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Charles Brantley McGinnis asked to test drive a used Honda from Germain Nissan on Morse Road. The salesperson photocopied McGinnis’ id before the test drive.

During the drive, police say McGinnis told the salesperson that a relative of his was in a terror organization, and displayed a handgun holster attached to his hip.

The salesperson tried to end the test drive, and a struggle ensued. The salesperson was able to jump out of the car before calling 911.

Two days later, McGinnis was involved in a pursuit in Fairfield County where he rammed a sheriff’s office cruiser, according to police.

Police say he also attempted to kick out the windows of a cruiser while in the back seat.

McGinnis is facing robbery charges, and had an arrest warrant out of Cuyahoga County.