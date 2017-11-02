New center at Ohio State will take closer look at war on drugs in America

Moritz College of Law

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State University announced that they will create a new Drug Enforcement and Policy Center.

Thanks to a $4.5 million gift from the Charles Koch Foundation, the new center will take a closer look at the war on drugs in America.

The center will be based within the Moritz School of Law, covering covering a variety of topics concerning drugs.

OSU law professor Douglas Berman

OSU law professor Douglas Berman says he is eager to get the ball rolling on the new Drug Enforcement and Policy Center. Berman will act as the executive director of the center.

“The idea of the center is to start from the criminal justice conversation and then follow that where it goes and see what lessons we can draw,” he says.

The center will focus on interdisciplinary research, education and community outreach when it comes to the social impact on the war on drugs.

“What we are seeing in the opiates space, what we are seeing in the marijuana space is policymakers at times having to respond to developments on the groups more quickly than the analysis and research allows them to have firm understanding of what’s going on and where we are headed,” says Berman.

Research would include how the war on drugs and other policies have effected Americans over the last five decades.

“History tells us the next problem is on the horizon. That there is always this risk that a new drug and new set of concerns are there.”

The center plans to tap experts from other colleges within the university to help with research.

