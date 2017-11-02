No injuries after box truck hits car during Union County traffic stop

MARYSVILLE, OH (WCMH) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and a driver narrowly escaped serious injury during a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a box truck was side-swiped by a car that was attempting to change lanes to avoid stopped traffic. That caused the driver of the box truck to lose control and hit a vehicle that was pulled over by a highway patrol trooper.

The driver of the car was cited for wanton and willful disregard for safety.

“This serves as a reminder that drivers should always slow down and move over as they approach stopped public safety vehicles or roadside workers,” the patrol said in a Facebook post.