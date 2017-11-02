No injuries after box truck hits car during Union County traffic stop

By Published: Updated:

MARYSVILLE, OH (WCMH) – An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper and a driver narrowly escaped serious injury during a traffic stop Tuesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a box truck was side-swiped by a car that was attempting to change lanes to avoid stopped traffic. That caused the driver of the box truck to lose control and hit a vehicle that was pulled over by a highway patrol trooper.

The driver of the car was cited for wanton and willful disregard for safety.

“This serves as a reminder that drivers should always slow down and move over as they approach stopped public safety vehicles or roadside workers,” the patrol said in a Facebook post.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s