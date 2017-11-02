North Carolina police: Escaped inmate captured while drinking Gatorade

By Published:
SAN RAFAEL, CA - JULY 11: Bottles of Gatorade are displayed on a shelf at Santa Venetia Market on July 11, 2017 in San Rafael, California. PepsiCo reported a better-than-expected second quarter earnings with revenue of $15.71 billion that was fueled by price hikes in its Frito Lay snack division. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ASHEVILLE, NC (AP) — Police in North Carolina have captured an escaped inmate after they found him drinking a Gatorade while sitting outside a doctor’s office.

Buncombe County Sheriff Van Duncan told a news conference that 42-year-old Michael Lee Calloway was captured Thursday morning after being spotted in Biltmore Park in Asheville.

Authorities say Calloway escaped custody on Wednesday while he was at a doctor’s office for a medical appointment for what Duncan called “some sort of procedure.” Officers had removed his shackles and restraints at the doctor’s office.

Investigators say Calloway grabbed an officer’s head and tried to hit her head on the ground before fleeing.

The sheriff says as many as 100 law enforcement officers were involved in the search. Calloway was originally in custody on various charges, including breaking and entering.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s