Official-looking notices appear to overcharge for unnecessary service

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Some homeowners here in Central Ohio are getting official-looking notices in their mailboxes.

It asks them to pay for a copy of their deed. You might think it’s a bill or a government notice, but it is neither of those things.

It is causing a lot of confusion for some of the people who are receiving it.

The letter claims that Ian James is the property owner at this address on East Broad Street, but according to the state auditors website, it belongs to his mother.

“I’m not on my mom’s deed,” said James.

He believes this letter was a way to get money from his 81-year-old mom.

The letter claims the deed was recorded in James’ on October 4th of this year which he says isn’t true.

It even asks for an $89 processing fee to get a copy of the deed within 21 says, but that’s something you can get for little no cost through your county recorder.

His mother was confused because the letter looked so official. James says she’s still a little too rattled to speak about it.

“It really concerned her because all of a sudden everything she worked for her house her home, is now in my name according to this document,” James said.

We spoke on the phone with an employee at that company whose address is listed as a UPS store in the Short North.

She says they are just providing a service.

On the letter, it states they are not associated with any governmental agency and you do not have to pay for the service.

“It’s a service we offer all homeowners and all of the information is obtained through the county where that property is located,” said employee Victoria Sanchez.

When asked how they decided who got the letter and if this was aimed at elderly people, she added:

The letters are not sent to people based on their age. It’s just sent to all homeowners, but no one is sent a letter based on their age.

Sanchez said it could have just been a mistake that James name was listed on the deed.

The Attorney General’s website reminds people that no one has to use these services.