Ohio State students report multiple thefts from residence halls

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University issued a public safety notice Thursday after a number of burglaries in residence halls.

OSU Police are investigating multiple reports of thefts from unlocked, unattended rooms in Lincoln and Morrill towers, Canfield and Park-Stradley halls. Police say the thieves took computers and electronic gaming systems.

The crimes occurred between Monday, Oct. 23 and Tuesday, Oct. 31. Police say suspect information is limited. The thefts occurred during afternoon and evening hours.

OSUPD continues to investigate and encourages anyone with information related to these crimes to call University Police at 614-292-2121.

OSU Police also remind students to not leave valuables unattended, and to lock doors and windows.