Oregon mom finds blade in children’s Halloween candy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Beaverton mom said her daughter found a blade in her Halloween candy.

The woman said she took her kids trick-or-treating near NW Cornelius Pass Road and NW Quatama Road. Her 13-year-old daughter found the blade inside a Twix bar after getting home.

“We’ve always lived in a safe neighborhood, so it was very scary,” Tiffany, the girl’s mother said. “I had a hard time sleeping last night because of it.”

The blade appeared to have possibly come from a pencil sharpener. It’s unknown if the wrapper was completely sealed before the girl touched it.

Tiffany said she wants other parents to be aware of the incident.

“I just want other parents to know, to be aware. I don’t know if it was a manufacturer mistake or if somebody had embedded it in there — either way, you have to check your kids’ candy,” Tiffany said.

Officials caution parents to inspect candy closely.

