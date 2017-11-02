Police: Man uses chainsaw to commit suicide after attacking wife with ax

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WCMH) — Police in Virginia say a man used a chainsaw to commit suicide after he attacked his wife with an ax during a domestic dispute.

According to WRC-TV, police were called to a residence in Fairfax County on the report of a 70-year-old man attacking his 76-year-old wife with an ax.

WJLA reports that when police arrived on scene, the man was found on the garage floor with self-inflicted injuries caused by a chainsaw.

Both the man and his wife were taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The wife’s injuries were not life threatening, according to police.