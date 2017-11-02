Police: Man uses chainsaw to commit suicide after attacking wife with ax

By Published:

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (WCMH) — Police in Virginia say a man used a chainsaw to commit suicide after he attacked his wife with an ax during a domestic dispute.

According to WRC-TV, police were called to a residence in Fairfax County on the report of a 70-year-old man attacking his 76-year-old wife with an ax.

WJLA reports that when police arrived on scene, the man was found on the garage floor with self-inflicted injuries caused by a chainsaw.

Both the man and his wife were taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The wife’s injuries were not life threatening, according to police.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s