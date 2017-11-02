Police searching for two missing girls from north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are currently searching for two 12-year-old endangered runaways.

Aissatou Sarr and Hailey Vazquez were last seen leaving their home on foot around 7:00 pm Wednesday. Their home is in the area of Hudson Street and Bremen Street.

Star is described as a 12-year-old black female. She is 5’4″ and weighs about 110. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in light blue jeans, a light blue sweatshirt, and a maroon coat. She was carrying a purple backpack.

Vazquez is described as a 12-year-old Hispanic female. She is also about 5’4″ and weighs 102 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in jeans and a multi-colored jacket. She had a blue suitcase and purple backpack with an emoji on it.

If you have any information on their location, please contact the Columbus Police Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624.