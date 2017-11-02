Pres. Trump’s account ‘inadvertently deactivated’ by Twitter employee

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Twitter account appeared to briefly disappear Thursday evening, but is now back up and running.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, social media reports surfaced that the president’s personal account, @RealDonaldTrump, was unavailable, providing the error message that the user “does not exist.” The account was restored by 7:03 p.m.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

It is not clear what caused the outage, which appeared to last under 10 minutes.

Spokespeople for the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.