Pres. Trump’s account ‘inadvertently deactivated’ by Twitter employee

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 02: President Donald Trump speaks about tax reform legislation during a meeting with members of the House Ways and Means Committee in the Cabinet Room at the White House, November 2, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Twitter account appeared to briefly disappear Thursday evening, but is now back up and running.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, social media reports surfaced that the president’s personal account, @RealDonaldTrump, was unavailable, providing the error message that the user “does not exist.” The account was restored by 7:03 p.m.

It is not clear what caused the outage, which appeared to last under 10 minutes.

Spokespeople for the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

