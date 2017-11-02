VIDEO: Police looking for men who stole laptops from student housing building

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two suspects accused of stealing laptops from a student housing building near The Ohio State University.

Police say in a Facebook post that the unknown suspects walked into The Griff at 1234 Steelwood Road on Oct. 16 around 4am. The suspects, described as white males, stole 4 Dell computers valued at $2,000. They left in a black two-door vehicle with no front tag.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Columbus Police Detective Kublick at 614-645-2169 or ckubelick@columbuspolice.org.