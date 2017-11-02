WATCH: Police chase starts after suspect steals Dayton ambulance

By Published:

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) –  A suspect is in jail after stealing a Dayton Fire Department’s ambulance in October.

The fire department responded to a call October 20 on Salem Avenue and the suspect jumped inside of the ambulance with people inside of it, shifted the vehicle into gear as the keys were already inside of the vehicle and drove away.

Photo courtesy: Montgomery County Jail

Police chased the ambulance down the street, caught and arrested 44-year-old Jeffrey Brown.

Brown is currently in the Montgomery County Jail and is facing kidnapping and other charges.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s