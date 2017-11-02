WATCH: Police chase starts after suspect steals Dayton ambulance

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – A suspect is in jail after stealing a Dayton Fire Department’s ambulance in October.

The fire department responded to a call October 20 on Salem Avenue and the suspect jumped inside of the ambulance with people inside of it, shifted the vehicle into gear as the keys were already inside of the vehicle and drove away.

Police chased the ambulance down the street, caught and arrested 44-year-old Jeffrey Brown.

Brown is currently in the Montgomery County Jail and is facing kidnapping and other charges.