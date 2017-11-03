Albino buck found shot with arrow in northeast Ohio

POLAND, OH (WKBN) – People walking in Poland Forest on Friday morning found an Albino buck that was shot with an arrow.

They called authorities after finding the injured deer.

Poland police, the Street Department and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources were called to examine the deer. A Road Department worker pulled the arrow out, and the deer ran away.

The arrow went through the deer’s shoulder muscle.

It is unknown if the deer was shot in Poland Forest or if it ran there after being shot elsewhere.