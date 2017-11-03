At least one arrested after officers pursue homicide suspect in high-speed chase

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say at least one person in custody after a high-speed chase early Friday morning.

According to Columbus Police, officers were searching for a homicide suspect in north Columbus Thursday night after the suspect’s red Chevy Tahoe was spotted. Officers searched the area but could not locate the suspect or the vehicle.

Around 1:30am Friday, officers re-engaged the vehicle near Buelah Road and pursued the vehicle to west Columbus. Columbus Police units were able to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and Georgesville Road.

Dispatchers with Columbus Police say at least one person was arrested and a second person was detained. Police have not released the identity of the suspect at this time.