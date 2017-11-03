Boy uses own candy to fill empty trick-or-treat bowl

CHULA VISTA, CA (WCMH) — A mother in California is trying to find the boy who used his own candy to fill her empty bowl so others could have a treat on Halloween.

Kim Manalo tells KSWB she left a bowl of candy out on Halloween so she could take her own kids trick-or-treating.

When they returned home, the bowl was empty.

“Once we got around the block the bowl was empty. I wasn’t too surprised but I was hoping it wasn’t one kid or an adult,” said Manalo.

Manalo watched the video from her porch when a group of kids approach the empty bowl. Most of the kids walked away, but one boy stayed behind and began taking candy out of his own bag to put in the empty bowl for other trick or treaters to take.

“Seeing that really restored faith. I think that’s why people were so happy to see it because there is still good in the world. It’s just sad that we have to find it in children,” Manalo told KSWB.

Manalo posted the video on a local Facebook group hoping to identify the boy and thank him for his kindness. So far, no one has come forward.