Buckeye players to take part in great new Iowa tradition

IOWA CITY, IA (WCMH) – The Buckeyes are on the road in Iowa this weekend. While the team is focused on taking on the Hawkeyes, they’ll get to experience a new tradition for the first time.

At the end of the first quarter, everyone turns away from the field and waves hello to patients in the Children’s Hospital next door.

Over the summer, an Iowa fan went on an Iowa supporters’ Facebook page and wrote out his idea. Everyone, as a stadium, would wave to the children across the street and include them in a moment.

Friday, Jerod Smalley talked to a family who experienced the wave and the love firsthand.

“He’s just a happy go lucky kid you know to have to put him through this and he still smiles every morning it’s amazing,” said Abbey Skrivseth.

Freddy Skrivseth is a fighter. His parents, Casey and Abbey, welcomed him into the world three months ago. He’s a Hawkeye at heart, but his heart needed a little help.

“We went to a regular doctor and then we were being admitted to Iowa City. So it happened really fast,” said Abbey.

The family rushed to Iowa Children’s Hospital for Freddy’s surgery, which was a success.

From the upper floors of the hospital, you can look across the street and see the Hawk’s home nest. It’s a view which inspires. This year, it has inspired one of the great new traditions in football.

“Kind of a fun you know thing that was gonna happen to kind of connect the team and us up here and it just it was more than you could’ve expected,” said Child Life Assistant Ashley Meyer.

“You’re standing up in that window with your son and they were just looking at you and for that moment you forget that your son is actually in the hospital and I’m getting chills right now thinking about it,” said Casey Skrivseth.

The wave from fans in Kinnick Stadium to the patients across the street has grown into a national story. Freddy’s family was among the crowd gathered for one of the first waves.

“We made a little sign form that said Freddy in the window it was just amazing how many people actually seen it,” said Casey Skrivseth. “I mean you look forward to this the whole week because it kind of get you through the week forget about the worries and the risks that could come along because everyone’s caring about you.”

We’re happy to report Freddy’s family will not be at the hospital for Saturday’s game. Freddy was discharged Friday in good health.

Several Buckeyes say they’ve all seen this new tradition on tape, watching Iowa games. They can’t wait to take part.