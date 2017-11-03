Columbus health officials issue warning after fentanyl found mixed with all street drugs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Public Health has issued a warning after an increase in overdoses in the past 36 hours that involved fentanyl being mixed with all street drugs, not just opiates.

According to CPH, in the past 36 hours, the amount of overdoses, emergency room visits, and use of naloxone by Emergency Medical Services throughout the community has increased.

CPH says that fentanyl, is being mixed with all street drugs, not just opiates.

Public Health officials advise residents affected by substance use disorders and their family and friends to follow our recommendations to reduce harm and death.

If you are using drugs:

Get naloxone, a drug which reverses the effects of opiates.

Be aware of the dangers of mixing drugs including stimulants.

Stimulants do not prevent an opiate overdose.

Do not use drugs alone.

Seek treatment.

If you have a family member or friend who is using drugs:

Get naloxone.

If you administer naloxone, call 9-1-1.

If you don’t have naloxone, administer CPR.

Encourage your loved one to seek treatment.

· Columbus Public Health Medical Director Dr. Mysheika Roberts said, “While naloxone can be used to quickly save a life, the ultimate goal is to reduce the number of people misusing drugs. We are encouraging naloxone use for life saving purposes along with the use of substance abuse programs for people who are ready to quit.”