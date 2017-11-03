Federal appeals court in New York: Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott can play Sunday

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 29: Running back Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs upfield against the Washington Redskins during the second quarter at FedEx Field on October 29, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) – A federal appeals court says Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott can play in Sunday’s home game against Kansas City.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York on Friday temporarily blocked a lower-court ruling that required Elliott to begin serving a six-game suspension. It said its brief order does not constitute a resolution on the merits of the court case.

The suspension was imposed in August after the NFL investigated several alleged physical confrontations in the summer of 2016 with Elliott’s girlfriend at the time

The NFL Players Association had asked the appeals court to let Elliott play Sunday while it considers the union’s appeal. The NFL had opposed the union’s request.

The Cowboys (4-3) are in second place in the NFC East.

