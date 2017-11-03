Football Friday Nite: Playoffs week 1 scores

By Published: Updated:

Join Audrey Hasson for the first week of 2017 playoff coverage on Football Friday Nite!

NBC4 will have highlights from the following games beginning at 11:15pm.

  • Hilliard Darby at Centerville
  • Pickerington North at Wayne
  • Fairmont at Hilliard Bradley
  • Olentangy at Coffman
  • Northmont at Picketington Central
  • River at Harvest Prep
  • Dublin Jerome at Olentangy Liberty
  • Gahanna Lincoln at Olentangy Orange
  • Canal Winchester at Walnut Ridge
  • New Albaby at Whitehall
  • Tri-Valley at Marion Franklin

Scores:

  • Archbold 23, Lewistown Indian Lake 14
  • Carey 7, Bucyrus Wynford 2
  • Cols. Independence 32, Jackson 7
  • Delphos St. John’s 48, DeGraff Riverside 21
  • Euclid 49, Massillon Jackson 29
  • Marion Pleasant 48, Genoa Area 21
  • Portsmouth W. 10, Martins Ferry 6
  • Shelby 50, Wauseon 13
  • ^Division 1=
  • ^Regional First Round=
  • Centerville 35, Hilliard Darby 0
  • Cin. Colerain 45, Cin. Moeller 0
  • Cin. St. Xavier 40, Fairfield 12
  • Cle. St. Ignatius 24, Massillon Perry 7
  • Hilliard Bradley 49, Kettering Fairmont 14
  • Mason 26, Cin. West Clermont 0
  • Pickerington N. 41, Huber Hts. Wayne 20
  • Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Dublin Jerome 0
  • ^Division 2=
  • ^Regional First Round=
  • Avon 28, Tol. St. John’s 12
  • Cin. Anderson 33, Troy 0
  • Cols. Walnut Ridge 27, Canal Winchester 14
  • Medina Highland 21, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14
  • Olmsted Falls 26, Grafton Midview 23
  • ^Division 3=
  • ^Regional First Round=
  • Bay Village Bay 28, Mansfield Sr. 18
  • Bellefontaine 55, Granville 28
  • Canfield 23, Aurora 0
  • Clyde 35, Sandusky 0
  • Cols. Hartley 62, New Philadelphia 21
  • New Richmond 17, Franklin 10
  • Tallmadge 27, Medina Buckeye 14
  • Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Cle. Glenville 0
  • ^Division 4=
  • ^Regional First Round=
  • Bellevue 34, Orange 6
  • Bellville Clear Fork 44, Lorain Clearview 0
  • Cin. Wyoming 10, London 7
  • Clarksville Clinton-Massie 17, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7
  • Germantown Valley View 42, Waverly 0
  • Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 50, Byesville Meadowbrook 22
  • Newark Licking Valley 42, Chillicothe Unioto 0
  • Philo 31, St. Clairsville 13
  • St. Marys Memorial 48, Sparta Highland 8
  • Steubenville 49, Salem 14
  • Youngs. Mooney 13, Poland Seminary 7
  • ^Division 5=
  • ^Regional First Round=
  • Cin. Hills Christian Academy 47, Jamestown Greeneview 24
  • Gahanna Cols. Academy 13, Belmont Union Local 6
  • Johnstown-Monroe 35, Oak Hill 0
  • Middletown Madison Senior 14, Anna 10
  • Pemberville Eastwood 48, Swanton 0
  • Portsmouth W. 10, Martins Ferry 6
  • Reading 27, Casstown Miami E. 25
  • Sullivan Black River 44, Gates Mills Gilmour 13
  • Wheelersburg 34, Cols. Ready 0
  • ^Division 6=
  • ^Regional First Round=
  • Beverly Ft. Frye 6, Galion Northmor 0
  • Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 7, Sarahsville Shenandoah 6
  • Coldwater 42, Tipp City Bethel 7
  • Findlay Liberty-Benton 49, Ada 18
  • Hicksville 35, Gibsonburg 8
  • Jeromesville Hillsdale 28, Attica Seneca E. 7
  • Kirtland 40, Youngs. Liberty 13
  • Lima Cent. Cath. 45, Day. Christian 7
  • Maria Stein Marion Local 27, Ft. Recovery 0
  • Mogadore 39, E. Palestine 20
  • Nelsonville-York 34, Shadyside 0
  • Rootstown 34, Columbiana 0
  • Spencerville 34, Mechanicsburg 0
  • ^Division 7=
  • ^Regional First Round=
  • Convoy Crestview 63, Ansonia 22
  • Cuyahoga Hts. 40, Warren JFK 12
  • Dalton 60, Vienna Mathews 13
  • Danville 35, Zanesville Rosecrans 14
  • E. Can. 37, Youngs. Valley Christian 7
  • Glouster Trimble 20, Lucas 19
  • McComb 21, Leipsic 0
  • Minster 40, Ft. Loramie 24
  • Norwalk St. Paul 52, Haviland Wayne Trace 13
  • Pandora-Gilboa 19, Sycamore Mohawk 15
  • Portsmouth Sciotoville 16, Waterford 8
  • Sidney Lehman 46, Lima Perry 6
  • Windham 32, Lisbon David Anderson 13

___

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s