Football Friday Nite: Playoffs week 1 scores

Join Audrey Hasson for the first week of 2017 playoff coverage on Football Friday Nite!
NBC4 will have highlights from the following games beginning at 11:15pm.
- Hilliard Darby at Centerville
- Pickerington North at Wayne
- Fairmont at Hilliard Bradley
- Olentangy at Coffman
- Northmont at Picketington Central
- River at Harvest Prep
- Dublin Jerome at Olentangy Liberty
- Gahanna Lincoln at Olentangy Orange
- Canal Winchester at Walnut Ridge
- New Albaby at Whitehall
- Tri-Valley at Marion Franklin
Scores:
- Archbold 23, Lewistown Indian Lake 14
- Carey 7, Bucyrus Wynford 2
- Cols. Independence 32, Jackson 7
- Delphos St. John’s 48, DeGraff Riverside 21
- Euclid 49, Massillon Jackson 29
- Marion Pleasant 48, Genoa Area 21
- Portsmouth W. 10, Martins Ferry 6
- Shelby 50, Wauseon 13
- ^Division 1=
- ^Regional First Round=
- Centerville 35, Hilliard Darby 0
- Cin. Colerain 45, Cin. Moeller 0
- Cin. St. Xavier 40, Fairfield 12
- Cle. St. Ignatius 24, Massillon Perry 7
- Hilliard Bradley 49, Kettering Fairmont 14
- Mason 26, Cin. West Clermont 0
- Pickerington N. 41, Huber Hts. Wayne 20
- Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Dublin Jerome 0
- ^Division 2=
- ^Regional First Round=
- Avon 28, Tol. St. John’s 12
- Cin. Anderson 33, Troy 0
- Cols. Walnut Ridge 27, Canal Winchester 14
- Medina Highland 21, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14
- Olmsted Falls 26, Grafton Midview 23
- ^Division 3=
- ^Regional First Round=
- Bay Village Bay 28, Mansfield Sr. 18
- Bellefontaine 55, Granville 28
- Canfield 23, Aurora 0
- Clyde 35, Sandusky 0
- Cols. Hartley 62, New Philadelphia 21
- New Richmond 17, Franklin 10
- Tallmadge 27, Medina Buckeye 14
- Tol. Cent. Cath. 28, Cle. Glenville 0
- ^Division 4=
- ^Regional First Round=
- Bellevue 34, Orange 6
- Bellville Clear Fork 44, Lorain Clearview 0
- Cin. Wyoming 10, London 7
- Clarksville Clinton-Massie 17, Plain City Jonathan Alder 7
- Germantown Valley View 42, Waverly 0
- Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 50, Byesville Meadowbrook 22
- Newark Licking Valley 42, Chillicothe Unioto 0
- Philo 31, St. Clairsville 13
- St. Marys Memorial 48, Sparta Highland 8
- Steubenville 49, Salem 14
- Youngs. Mooney 13, Poland Seminary 7
- ^Division 5=
- ^Regional First Round=
- Cin. Hills Christian Academy 47, Jamestown Greeneview 24
- Gahanna Cols. Academy 13, Belmont Union Local 6
- Johnstown-Monroe 35, Oak Hill 0
- Middletown Madison Senior 14, Anna 10
- Pemberville Eastwood 48, Swanton 0
- Portsmouth W. 10, Martins Ferry 6
- Reading 27, Casstown Miami E. 25
- Sullivan Black River 44, Gates Mills Gilmour 13
- Wheelersburg 34, Cols. Ready 0
- ^Division 6=
- ^Regional First Round=
- Beverly Ft. Frye 6, Galion Northmor 0
- Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 7, Sarahsville Shenandoah 6
- Coldwater 42, Tipp City Bethel 7
- Findlay Liberty-Benton 49, Ada 18
- Hicksville 35, Gibsonburg 8
- Jeromesville Hillsdale 28, Attica Seneca E. 7
- Kirtland 40, Youngs. Liberty 13
- Lima Cent. Cath. 45, Day. Christian 7
- Maria Stein Marion Local 27, Ft. Recovery 0
- Mogadore 39, E. Palestine 20
- Nelsonville-York 34, Shadyside 0
- Rootstown 34, Columbiana 0
- Spencerville 34, Mechanicsburg 0
- ^Division 7=
- ^Regional First Round=
- Convoy Crestview 63, Ansonia 22
- Cuyahoga Hts. 40, Warren JFK 12
- Dalton 60, Vienna Mathews 13
- Danville 35, Zanesville Rosecrans 14
- E. Can. 37, Youngs. Valley Christian 7
- Glouster Trimble 20, Lucas 19
- McComb 21, Leipsic 0
- Minster 40, Ft. Loramie 24
- Norwalk St. Paul 52, Haviland Wayne Trace 13
- Pandora-Gilboa 19, Sycamore Mohawk 15
- Portsmouth Sciotoville 16, Waterford 8
- Sidney Lehman 46, Lima Perry 6
- Windham 32, Lisbon David Anderson 13
___