Former Chillicothe HS principal indicted for having sexual conduct with female students

CHILLICOTHE, OH (WCMH) — The Ross County Prosecutor’s office says a former Chillicothe High School principal has been indicted on seven counts of sexual battery.

Jeffrey R. Fisher reportedly engaged in sexual conduct with two female students, who have since graduated. Each count is a third-degree felony and carries a potential prison sentence of 12-60 months.

City Schools staff and the South Central Ohio Department of Job & Family Services began investigating the matter in August.

He was named the 2015 Ohio Principal of the Year by the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators.