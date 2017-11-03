Ill Ohio inmate suggests firing squad as execution alternative

By Published:
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows death row inmate Alva Campbell. (Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction via AP)

COLUMBUS (AP) – A condemned Ohio killer who argues he is too ill to be executed by lethal injection has suggested the firing squad instead.

Attorneys for death row inmate Alva Campbell say state lawmakers could quickly approve legislation allowing the firing squad as an alternative execution method.

They said in a court filing late last month that a firing squad would not require accessing Campbell’s veins, which a prison nurse found could be difficult to locate for purposes of inserting an IV.

The 69-year-old Campbell is scheduled to die Nov. 15 for killing a teen in a carjacking two decades ago.

A federal judge rejected the firing squad idea on Oct. 31 and on Friday denied Campbell’s request to delay his execution on constitutional grounds.

Campbell’s attorneys say they are deciding whether to appeal.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s