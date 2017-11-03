Lawmaker attempting to make the OH Sales Tax Holiday permanent

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A popular cost saving measure for consumers passed by lawmakers annually since 2015 may become permanent.

State Senator Kevin Bacon wants to make the August weekend Sales Tax Holiday permanent with the introduction of a bill at the statehouse.

Bacon has championed the measure for years, running into obstacles in previous General Assemblies as the executive branch was not willing to support it at first.

After negotiations Bacon was able to get the measure passed and Ohio brought in $4.7 million, or a 9 percent increase in tax revenue, over the correlating weekend; all while consumers saved $3.3 million on select items.

However, the latest attempt to get the annual bill passed through the legislature almost missed an essential deadline.

Now, Bacon wants to make the tax holiday permanent to avoid missing any future deadlines.