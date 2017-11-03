List of candidates for Columbus City Schools superintendent continues to grow

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The list of applicants continues to grow as Columbus City Schools searches for a new superintendent.

One of the seven candidates already leads a large Ohio school district. David James is the current superintendent of Akron Public Schools. Akron is the fifth largest district in Ohio with more than 22,000 students enrolled.

The other six candidates are from out of state school districts.

  • Dr. Rodney Berry, superintendent, Nottoway Public Schools – Nottoway, VA
  • Dr. Portia Bonner, former superintendent – East Haven, CT
  • Mr. David James, superintendent, Akron Schools – Akron, OH
  • Dr. Leon Leavell, principal, Colmbus AIMS Middle School – Columbus, OH
  • Dr. Ellen Solek, superintendent, Bristol Board of Education – Bristol, CT
  • Dr. Sandra Thomas, superintendent, Country Club Hills #160 – Country Club Hills, IL
  • Ms. Carrmilla Young, superintendent, Agape Schools – Fresno, CA

Columbus City Schools is currently seeking input about what is important to the public for hiring the next superintendent. To weigh in, take the Columbus Board of Education’s survey here.

