Ohio man accused of luring minors into sex ‘auditions’

By Published:
Charles Thomas Barbarotta

NORWALK, OH (WCMH) – An Ohio man is facing several federal charges, accused of tricking minors into porn auditions.

Charles Thomas Barbarotta, 32, was indicted on two counts of sex trafficking of a minor, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of wire fraud.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Ohio, Barbarotta induced two teen girls into performing sex acts under the promise that he was producing a pornographic film.

He is also accused of recording the encounter.

Barbarotta also used a scheme to induce the two minor victims into performing sex acts with him for what he fraudulently purported would be a pornographic film he would produce or direct, according to the indictment.

Investigators believe Barbarotta may have other victims. Anyone with information about him is asked to call the FBI at 419-243-6122.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s