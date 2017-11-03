Police: Teen girls fight back when man tries to molest one of them in Granville library

Joshua Martin

GRANVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Granville Police Chief Bill Caskey says two young girls fought back Thursday evening when a man tried to sexually molest one of them in the Granville library.

Joshua Martin, 22, of Newark is charged with attempted kidnapping.

Chief Caskey says when the victim and her friend, both under the age of 13, fought back, Martin fled to the library bathroom and locked himself inside. Caskey says when library staff tried to determine whether he was still in the bathroom, Martin jumped out the window and ran away.

Police were able to identify Martin through social media accounts and fingerprints at the scene.

Chief Caskey says they found Martin hiding in a closet at his home in Newark. He was arrested without incident.

During his arraignment Friday at Licking County Court, Martin said he is innocent of the charges.

Bond was set at $100,000.

