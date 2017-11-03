Prosecutor: Three men arrested had enough fentanyl to kill everyone in Columbus

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Prosecutor says three men have been indicted on drug charges after being found with 4.5 pounds of fentanyl in the trunk of their car.

The men were arrested in a hotel parking lot on Olentangy River Road on Oct. 25. Prosecutor Ron O’Brien says this is enough fentanyl to kill all the residents in the city of Columbus. A lethal dose of fentanyl is about 2 milligrams.

Joel Parker Lassiter, Luis Gerado Delgado, and Rashaad Talib Williams were indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking and aggravated possession of drugs. All three men are from California.

