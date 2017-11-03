Robbers caught on camera in high speed, moving robbery

SWEDEN (WFLA/NBC) – A Swedish gang that made daring robberies on high speed moving trucks was caught by a joint operation.

Two thieves were filmed by surveillance cameras on two separate occasions, jumping on board and robbing the moving vehicle while two accomplices drove behind in a car with the lights off.

The shipping company became aware of recurring thefts from trucks on a specific stretch of road and contacted police once they recorded the thefts on camera.

The security team and unmarked police cars instructed the truck drive to brake the vehicle, trapping the thieves inside the truck, which allowed them to capture the criminals.

Four gang members were arrested and two have confessed to the crime.