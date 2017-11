ZANESVILLE, OH (WCMH) — I-70 west is closed near Zanesville after a serious accident involving a tractor-trailer.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says the accident is on I-70 W at mile marker 157.

WHIZ-TV in Zanesville says the crash happened before 5pm Friday. The highway will be closed through rush hour.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.