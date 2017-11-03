Sheriff’s office called to remove spider from car

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (WIVB) — Most people don’t want to deal with a spider in their car.

However, a driver in Oregon called in for backup when an eight-legged hitchhiker was on their dashboard.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s office responded to the call of a spider on the dashboard, November 1.

According to the Facebook post, Deputy Steinhauer arrived on scene and was happy to remove the spider carefully. The sheriff’s department didn’t comment if the spider would face charges.

Photos of the law enforcement officer removing the spider have been shared more than a thousand times on Facebook and has more than 400 comments.