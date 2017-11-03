Threat forces closure of Millersport Elementary School

MILLERSPORT, OH (WCMH) — For the third time in two days, investigators said someone emailed a threat to the principal of Millersport Elementary School.

Administrators said they placed the school on lockdown twice after the first two threats were received on Thursday.

On Friday, all students in the Walnut Township Local Schools district were dismissed, following the third threat.

“We’re pretty certain due to the tone of the emails and the addresses being used that it’s the same person, but we do not know where it’s coming from,” explained Superintendent Randy Cotner.

Ayden Bidwell, a sixth-grade student at the elementary school, said his teachers kept everyone calm during the lockdowns.

“I was a bit surprised because that’s the third one [threat] in two days,” he said.

According to Fairfield County Sheriff Dave Phalen, deputies are searching for the person or people responsible.

Phalen said there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the schools, next week.