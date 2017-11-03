Threat forces closure of Millersport Elementary School

By Published: Updated:

MILLERSPORT, OH (WCMH) — For the third time in two days, investigators said someone emailed a threat to the principal of Millersport Elementary School.

Administrators said they placed the school on lockdown twice after the first two threats were received on Thursday.

On Friday, all students in the Walnut Township Local Schools district were dismissed, following the third threat.

“We’re pretty certain due to the tone of the emails and the addresses being used that it’s the same person, but we do not know where it’s coming from,” explained Superintendent Randy Cotner.

Ayden Bidwell, a sixth-grade student at the elementary school, said his teachers kept everyone calm during the lockdowns.

“I was a bit surprised because that’s the third one [threat] in two days,” he said.

According to Fairfield County Sheriff Dave Phalen, deputies are searching for the person or people responsible.

Phalen said there will be an increased law enforcement presence at the schools, next week.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s