Three sent to Children’s Hospital after Franklinton fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three people were taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital fire broke out at a Columbus home Friday afternoon.

The fire started at a home on the 800 block of Greenfield Drive around 2:20pm, according to the Columbus Division of Fire.

Three children, ages one, two and four were hospitalized with smoke inhalation injuries.

The fire was contained to one apartment, according to firefighters. The Red Cross has been called to assist the family.

