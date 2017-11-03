Troopers seize $266,000 worth of meth during Ohio traffic stop

PERRYSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized 246 ounces of meth during a traffic stop Thursday in Wood County.

Troopers stopped a rented 2017 Infiniti QB 60 for following too close while driving along Interstate 80 around 2:49pm Thursday.

The car was searched after a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle.

Investigators say a search revealed approximately 246 ounces of methamphetamine submerged within liquid. The meth was valued at around $266,000.

The driver, 37-year-old Shamel Eaton, of Winsor, Connecticut, was arrested and charged with possession and trafficking in methamphetamine.