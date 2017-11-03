Video shows Columbus Police officers saving suspect who tried to jump off overpass

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police released body-worn camera footage of several officers saving a suspect who tried to jump on the freeway.

Officers Ryan Erney and Scott Wright were called to the report of a man assaulting another man on Saturday, Sept. 30 in the area of Broad Street and I-71. The 911 caller pointed out a male suspect to Officer Erney when the two arrived.

Columbus Police say the man reached into his waistband and shouted “kill me!” Erney tried to stop the man, who began running on Broad Street.

The man tried to jump over a concrete wall that separated the on ramp from the freeway. Police say Erney grabbed the man’s arm to prevent him from falling onto the highway. Wright arrived and grabbed the man’s clothing, holding on until two other officers arrived. The officers pulled the man to safety.

Police say the man was arrested, as he had active warrants for failure to register as a sex offender and a probation violation.

