VIDEO: Thief poses as temp worker, steals hot water heater from Columbus business

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a man seen on camera stealing a hot water tank while he posed as a worker.

Columbus Police say the man walked into Carr Supply in near east Columbus and told an employee he was a temp worker.

The employee told the man to get a broom and work until a manager arrived.

Police say the man swept for a while while looking around the business, and then is seen on camera carrying a 75-gallon hot water tank from the warehouse.

He then loaded the tank into his truck, described as a silver and gold F-150 2-door pickup. The suspect is described as a black male between 28 and 32 years old, 6 feet tall, and 220-250 pounds.

Anyone with info on this thief’s identity is asked to contact Det. Francis in CPD’s Burglary Unit at 645-2248 or jpfrancis@columbuspolice.org.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s