VIDEO: Thief poses as temp worker, steals hot water heater from Columbus business

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for a man seen on camera stealing a hot water tank while he posed as a worker.

Columbus Police say the man walked into Carr Supply in near east Columbus and told an employee he was a temp worker.

The employee told the man to get a broom and work until a manager arrived.

Police say the man swept for a while while looking around the business, and then is seen on camera carrying a 75-gallon hot water tank from the warehouse.

He then loaded the tank into his truck, described as a silver and gold F-150 2-door pickup. The suspect is described as a black male between 28 and 32 years old, 6 feet tall, and 220-250 pounds.

Anyone with info on this thief’s identity is asked to contact Det. Francis in CPD’s Burglary Unit at 645-2248 or jpfrancis@columbuspolice.org.