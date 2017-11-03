Woman dies after east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a woman died from her injuries suffered in an east Columbus crash.

According to the Columbus Division of Polce, at about 1:45am, October 31, Deonna Boone, 25, was driving a Kia Rio northbound on James Road, south of E. Main Street when she crossed left of the center line into the southbound lanes.

Boone’s vehicle struck head-on a Mercury Mariner being driven by Marci Dippel, 30, who was driving southbound on James Road.

Boone was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Dippel was also taken to Grant in stable condition.

Police say Boone died Thursday from her injuries suffered in the crash, and they continue to investigate the crash.