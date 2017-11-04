4’s Army to join forces with Mid-Ohio Foodbank for annual food drive

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Food insecurity is an issue more families are facing each day.

On any given night, one in four children in Ohio will to bed hungry. The Mid-Ohio Foodbank is working to combat the problem, providing more than 155,000 meals to those in need every day.

With the holidays approaching, the food bank is facing more pressure, but a simple donation can help countless Central Ohio families.

“For every dollar donated, they can purchase $10 worth of groceries,” said Mid-Ohio Foodbank communications manager Jill Jess. That means even as little as $1 can help provide four meals to a family in need.

Next Friday, NBC4 viewers can also help fight hunger in Central Ohio with the 4’s Army Food Drive. On Nov. 10, volunteers will be collecting non-perishable food donations at the NBC4 Studios from 6am to 6:30pm. Volunteers will also be taking monetary donations over the phone in the Call 4 Center.

To make a monetary donation you can:

  • Donate securely online at midohiofoodbank.org/4sArmy
  • Make checks payable and mail to: Mid-Ohio Foodbank, 3960 Brookham Drive, Grove City, OH 43123

Monetary and non-perishable food donations will stock the shelves for Mid-Ohio Food Bank’s network of more than 650 pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, senior living centers, daycares and after school programs in 20 counties throughout central and eastern Ohio.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s