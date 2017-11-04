4’s Army to join forces with Mid-Ohio Foodbank for annual food drive

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Food insecurity is an issue more families are facing each day.

On any given night, one in four children in Ohio will to bed hungry. The Mid-Ohio Foodbank is working to combat the problem, providing more than 155,000 meals to those in need every day.

With the holidays approaching, the food bank is facing more pressure, but a simple donation can help countless Central Ohio families.

“For every dollar donated, they can purchase $10 worth of groceries,” said Mid-Ohio Foodbank communications manager Jill Jess. That means even as little as $1 can help provide four meals to a family in need.

Next Friday, NBC4 viewers can also help fight hunger in Central Ohio with the 4’s Army Food Drive. On Nov. 10, volunteers will be collecting non-perishable food donations at the NBC4 Studios from 6am to 6:30pm. Volunteers will also be taking monetary donations over the phone in the Call 4 Center.

To make a monetary donation you can:

Donate securely online at midohiofoodbank.org/4sArmy

Make checks payable and mail to: Mid-Ohio Foodbank, 3960 Brookham Drive, Grove City, OH 43123

Monetary and non-perishable food donations will stock the shelves for Mid-Ohio Food Bank’s network of more than 650 pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, senior living centers, daycares and after school programs in 20 counties throughout central and eastern Ohio.