5 rehabilitated harbor seal pups released on beach

CHARLESTOWN, RI (AP) — Connecticut’s Mystic Aquarium has released five rehabilitated harbor seal pups on a Rhode Island beach.

Mystic Aquarium officials say that the pups were abandoned shortly after birth and then rescued this past spring and summer.

The Day reports they were released Friday on Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown, Rhode Island. The four females and one male are the last rehabilitated animals to be released this year by the aquarium.

The pups— named Blossom, Marigold, Begonia, Indigo and Viola —weighed between 14 and 20 pounds at rescue and now weigh at least 50 pounds.