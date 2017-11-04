5 rehabilitated harbor seal pups released on beach

Blossom, foreground, one of five harbor seal pups , being released by staff and volunteers with the Mystic Aquarium's Marine Animal Rescue Team moves from her carrier onto the sands of Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown, R.I., Friday, Nov. 3, 2017. The five pups, all rescued shortly after birth in the late spring and early summer, are the last five rehabilitated animals to be released this year by the aquarium. All five pups, four female and one male, weighed between 14 and 20 pounds at rescue and now weight at least 50-pounds. The pups were named: Blossom, Marigold, Begonia, Indigo and Viola. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP)

CHARLESTOWN, RI (AP) — Connecticut’s Mystic Aquarium has released five rehabilitated harbor seal pups on a Rhode Island beach.

Mystic Aquarium officials say that the pups were abandoned shortly after birth and then rescued this past spring and summer.

The Day reports they were released Friday on Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown, Rhode Island. The four females and one male are the last rehabilitated animals to be released this year by the aquarium.

The pups— named Blossom, Marigold, Begonia, Indigo and Viola —weighed between 14 and 20 pounds at rescue and now weigh at least 50 pounds.

