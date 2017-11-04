Buckeyes head to Iowa to face off against Hawkeyes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One week after defeating Penn State in a dramatic showdown, the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday afternoon.

The Buckeyes’ fourth-quarter win over Penn State boosted the team to no. 6 in the college football playoff rankings.

The Hawkeyes are currently 5-3, holding a win over Iowa State, the team that defeated Oklahoma this year. Iowa also holds the distinction of being the only other team besides OSU to even challenge Penn State this year.

It will be a tough challenge for the Buckeyes, but Coach Urban Meyer said his team is mature enough to handle it.

“If this was an immature team, which I’ve had before, then you’d have a variety of different ways to motivate them,” Meyer said ahead of Saturday’s game. “But this is a very mature team, a team that’s very invested.”

The game kicks off in Iowa City at 3:30pm and will be broadcast on ESPN.

