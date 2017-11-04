Mother of three charged after children injured in fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A young mother of three is facing charges after her three children were injured in a fire at a southwest Columbus apartment complex Friday afternoon.

According to court records, Terry Greene, 23, is charged with three counts of child endangerment after she allegedly left her three children — ages 1, 2 and 4 — home alone.

The fire broke out around 2:20pm Friday on the 800 block of Greenfield Drive. The three children were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital with smoke inhalation injuries.

Greene is expected to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court Saturday morning.