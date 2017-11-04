Ohio pair charged with securing child to bed with duct tape

CREDIT: East Cleveland police

EAST CLEVELAND, OH (AP) — Authorities say the parents of a 6-year-old boy found wandering alone have been criminally charged after police learned the mother sometimes secured the child’s arms and legs with duct tape to a bed in the basement of their Ohio home.

Thirty-four-year-old Earcielee Chisholm and 30-year-old Demershion Taylor are being held after a Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted them this week on child endangering, kidnapping and domestic violence charges.

Police say two women found the boy alone on an East Cleveland street last month wearing just a sweatshirt. Officers learned his identity after his grandmother saw a television report. The boy was hospitalized and his parents arrested.

A county agency took custody of the couple’s seven other children.

Taylor’s attorney declined to comment Saturday. Chisholm’s attorney couldn’t be reached.

