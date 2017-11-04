Ohio State’s Nick Bosa booted for targeting

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2016, file photo, Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa plays against Indiana during an NCAA college football game, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

IOWA CITY, IA (AP) — Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa was ejected in the second quarter of Saturday’s game at Iowa for targeting.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz, left, talks with Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Bosa, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound sophomore, left his feet and made helmet-to-helmet contact with Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley. Officials ejected Bosa after a review from the booth.

Bosa, the younger brother of former Buckeyes star Joey Bosa, entered play with a team-high 10 tackles for loss.

Stanley threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Noah Fant on the next play to give Iowa a 24-17 lead with 3:06 left in the first half.

The Hawkeyes led 31-17 at halftime.

Targeting calls are up dramatically this season compared to last. There were 139 calls enforced entering this weekend, compared to 98 through nine weeks in 2016.

