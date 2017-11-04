Ohio State’s Nick Bosa booted for targeting

IOWA CITY, IA (AP) — Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa was ejected in the second quarter of Saturday’s game at Iowa for targeting.
Bosa, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound sophomore, left his feet and made helmet-to-helmet contact with Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley. Officials ejected Bosa after a review from the booth.
Bosa, the younger brother of former Buckeyes star Joey Bosa, entered play with a team-high 10 tackles for loss.
Stanley threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Noah Fant on the next play to give Iowa a 24-17 lead with 3:06 left in the first half.
The Hawkeyes led 31-17 at halftime.
Targeting calls are up dramatically this season compared to last. There were 139 calls enforced entering this weekend, compared to 98 through nine weeks in 2016.
