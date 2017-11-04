Police: Group home resident fatally stabs its deacon, flees

Published:
In this image taken from video and provided by the Nassau County Police Department, Andre Patton is shown. Police say Patton, a resident of a group home on New York's Long Island, stabbed the program director to death and is on the loose. Seventy-year-old Patrick Logsdon was the deacon and program director of Anthony House, a transitional home for homeless men. (Nassau County Police Department via AP)

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a resident of a suburban New York group home has stabbed the home’s program director to death and fled.

Nassau County police say 70-year-old Patrick Logsdon was stabbed multiple times Friday night at Anthony House in Roosevelt on Long Island, just east of New York City.

Police say the stabbing suspect is 47-year-old Andre Patton, who has not been apprehended. No information is available about anyone who could speak for Patton.

Logsdon was the program director and deacon of Anthony House, a transitional home for homeless men. The home is run by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

