Police: Postal worker lied about being robbed at gunpoint

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police now say a postal worker that claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint made up the story.

Originally the postal worker told police that he was delivering mail when two men asked for directions from their car.

The mailman said he approached the car and the passenger got out and pointed a gun at him, demanding everything he had.

The man told police that the person took his wallet.

Columbus police say that the mailman hasn’t been charged yet but could face charges. The postal service is now investigating.

 

