U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Garrick Arnold

Arnold is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Arnold is described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Maurice Cannon

Cannon is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for felonious assault.

Cannon is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and 205 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Candice Louden

Louden is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for possession of drugs.

Louden is described as a white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Jammie Romine

Romine is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for sexual imposition.

Romine is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.