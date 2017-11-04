Volunteers revamp warehouse for Nellie’s Champions for Kids

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — There’s a non-profit organization right here in our area that helps thousands and thousands of children with pediatric cancer and their families all over the state of Ohio. It’s called Nellie’s Champions for Kids, also known as NC4K. The organization was founded by Nellie Corriveau, whose mission was to make life easier for pediatric cancer families.

On Saturday an organization joined the NC4K family to help reach their goal of $120,000 to help those children in need. NBC4’s Elyse Chengery was there to meet all the volunteers and find out how you can help as well.

Inside the NC4K warehouse, materials are stored that go directly to children with pediatric cancer. On Saturday, dozens of volunteers are working to make the warehouse even better so more can be stored and distributed throughout Ohio.

Karen Hollern is on the Next Level Trainings team.

“We’re here buildings shelves, we’re doing some electrical work. We have an electrician, we also have a plumber, we will be installing some sinks, and we’re transforming the warehouse and their workspace,” she said.

Next Level Trainings is a group here in Columbus that consists of dozens of members who get together and create a month long service project. This year they teamed up with NC4K and are trying to raise $120,000 for the organization in just three short weeks.

Rachel Battocletti is also a member of Next Level Trainings.

“It’s just a really special opportunity that we have to be able to provide something that’s so incredible to these families that are really going through such a dark time and to add a little light and hope and joy to that is something that is really special.”

NC4K is thrilled to have Next Level Trainings on board.

Elizabeth Servick from NC4K says, “Our mission is to support teens and kids and families who have been effected by pediatric cancer. We do that by providing meals to children’s hospital, we provide them with Christmas. Each kid and their sibling gets a coat, an outfit, a toy, and a family gift. We help pay gas bills also try to have events where they can just be a kid. Our non-profit is solely funded on donations and without donations we can do any of the things that we do. With this we can affect so many more families and make a difference in that many more people’s lives.”

So far, $40,000 has been raised in the last week.

More than 500 families have been helped by NC4K just this year. if you would like to get involved and donate to NC4K, visit http://www.nc4k.org/

To find out more about Next Level Trainings, click here.