Sunday storms bring damage, power outages to central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sunday evening storms brought damage and outages to central Ohio.

AEP Ohio is reporting a number of outages in central Ohio after a strong line of storms moved through Sunday.

As of 7:30pm, here are some numbers from the website:

Dublin: 2,071 customers out

Northwest Columbus: 1,402 customers out

Clintonville area: 3,722 customers out

Gahanna area: 347 customers out

Whitehall area: 3,329 customers out

Southeast Columbus: 2,207 customers out

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, I-270 near US 62 in the Worthington area has construction debris, including cones, blocking lanes. A temporary retaining wall was also damaged.

The Hardin County Sheriff said trees and power lines are down throughout the county.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office also reported trees and lines down in the county.

