Bengals’ Green, Jaguars’ Ramsey ejected for fighting

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 05: A.J. Green #18 of the Cincinnati Bengals and Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Jacksonville Jaguars wait for a play in the first half of their game at EverBank Field on November 5, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, FL (AP) — Cincinnati receiver A.J. Green and Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey have been ejected for fighting, after Green body-slammed Ramsey and throw punches at him.

Ramsey appeared to be taunting Green most of the first half. On the next-to-last play of the second quarter, Ramsey pushed Green to the ground at the end of a running play.

Green got up, grabbed Ramsey around the neck, slammed him to the ground and delivered numerous punches. Players from both teams rushed onto the field, with several exchanging words and pushing, but coaches and officials kept it from escalating.

Officials ejected Green and Ramsey.

Ramsey’s push started the fight, but Green likely faces more serious discipline because of his violent reaction, particularly throwing punches.

