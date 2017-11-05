Internal affairs investigation underway into officer response in OSU student’s murder

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An internal affairs investigation is underway at the Columbus Division of Police into how officers responded in the murder-suicide case of an Ohio State student.

Heather Campbell was killed by her boyfriend before he turned the gun on himself nearly two months ago. Campbell’s father Joe Bronczyk spoke exclusively with NBC4’s Shawn Lanier about the internal affairs investigation. He said police dropped the ball and never check to see if his daughter was okay.

Bronczyk said the past month and a half has been tough for him ever since Heather was killed.

“You did more than drop the ball. You did nothing,” Bronczyk said about the officers.

Police said Campbell’s boyfriend Kyle Lafferty shot and killed her before killing himself inside of Campbell’s Taylor House apartment. However, it wasn’t until 24 hours after a neighbor called police about hearing gunshots that officers found the bodies.

“It’s unacceptable. It’s appalling,” Bronczyk said. “My daughter never had the chance for first responders to save her life.”

Bronczyk’s lawyer sent a letter to the Columbus Division of Police in September requesting an investigation into the conduct of the officers involved because they never checked the home during the initial visit to the apartment. He also wants the police department to review their current policies, procedures and training to prevent something like this from happening in the future.

“You would think that you would have to clear an area where somebody said, ‘Hey, there were shots fired out of that room and now it went silent,’” Bronczyk said.

Now this grieving father said he wants to plant the seeds for a law that would prevent this from happening again. He would like to call it Heather’s Law.

“Legislatively, let’s make a standard procedure of policy saying if there’s a domestic call with gunshots you have to clear that area.”

Bronczyk said his inspiration comes from the only daughter he had.

“I talk to her and I say ‘Help me have the patience to move through this process,’” he said.

Bronczyk said he understands this is a marathon and not a sprint and plans to continue to fight on.

“They abandoned my daughter, but I’m not going to abandon her,” he said.

Bronczyk has set up a YouCaring fundraiser to help with expenses during his fight to make Heather’s Law a reality. For more information or if you would like to contribute, click here.