‘Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon’s mother Gloria dies at 68

By Published: Updated:
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, host Jimmy Fallon onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — The mother of “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon has died, a day after the show canceled one of its tapings.

A spokeswoman for the host said Gloria Fallon died Saturday at a New York City hospital with her son and other family by her side. She was 68 years old.

Fallon told The Associated Press through his spokeswoman that he lost his “biggest fan.”

“The Tonight Show” had canceled its episode Friday, following reports of a family matter.

Gloria Fallon had attended the taping of her son’s first night hosting “The Tonight Show” in 2014. Jimmy Fallon has also featured his mom in the show’s hashtag segment, #MomQuotes.

